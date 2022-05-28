Mumbai: The Paris Olympics 2024 will see breakdancing, an artform that encapsulates Hip-hop, finally becoming an Olympic sport since it was recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) more than a decade ago. Meanwhile, in India, events featuring breaking competition where players selected from different parts of the country along with the celebration of the artform - hip-hop - through workshops, panels will kick-off on June 2 in a three-day affair.

B-girl Jo wins One Cypher India, 2021.

The seventh edition of One Cypher India at Famous Studios, Mahalakshmi will witness the b-boys and b-girls locking horns even as they vie for the top spot. The winner of One Cypher India will represent their country at the Last Chance Cypher at the One World Final in New York on November 12 this year at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

