New Delhi: A 17 member Indian Boxing contingent comprising 10 men and 7 women boxers left for Sofia, Bulgaria in the early hours of Friday to participate at the 73rd Strandja Memorial tournament, Europe's oldest International boxing tournament for their first exposure trip of the year.

The tournament, which is Europe's oldest international boxing event, will be held from February 18 to February 28.

Six Indian male boxers were forced out of the tournament due to niggles sustained during training. The Indian men's team's participation has been reduced to seven boxers and the squad is largely made up of national medal winners.

The women's team was also been reduced to 10 after pullouts by bereaved Asian champion Pooja Rani (81kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg), who hasn't yet fully recovered from a niggle.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had said that the government will bear the cost of the team's participation in the event.

India won two medals -- silver by Deepak Kumar and a bronze by Naveen Boora -- in the last edition of the Strandja tournament. The women boxers, however, could not finish on the podium.

SQUAD

Elite Women: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Meena Rani (60kg), Parveen (63 kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Nandini (81+kg).

Elite Men: Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Narender (92+kg).

With inputs from PTI