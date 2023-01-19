Bhubaneswar (Odisha): IND vs WAL Score: 4-2

9:02: With 48 seconds left in the game, India scores another one! Hail Akash for the final goal.

9:00: Final 4 minutes of the match; Rupert Shipperley gets a Green Card; Wales down to 10 players; Stong battle between the teams.

8:57: India's march ahead is cheered by the spectators but Wales's defence gives goosebumps.

8:52: Men in blue showcase skills and drag the ball in an attempt for another goal but the ball hits the goal keeper above his knee. Gains a penalty to Wales.

8:26: A brilliant goal from Akashdeep with perfect assistance from Sukhjeet. Exactly what India needed to break the tie. Scores 3 goals for India.

Shamsher Singh broke the deadlock by bagging a goal through a penalty corner in the second quarter followed by Akashdeep's score landing India at 3 goals. Where India bags goals, Wales stands stiff and competes securing 2 goals against India.

India are facing Wales in their final Pool D match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

England defeated Spain 4-0 in their final Pool D match on Thursday. Phil Roper (10th minute), David Condon (21st minute), Nicholas Bandurak (50th minute) and Liam Ansell (51st minute) scored for England.

England are now at the top of the pool D with seven points after registering two wins and a draw. Their goal difference is 9 as they have scored nine goals and have conceded none.