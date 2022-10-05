Bhubaneswar: Head coach Thomas Dennerby on Wednesday named a 21-member Indian squad for the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup, scheduled to begin here on October 11. Hosts India have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and Brazil. They will face USA on October 11, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

"It's a new situation for everyone. India have never played the World Cup before. This is different ball game altogether," Dennerby said. "It's a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us." The prestigious tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar, Margao in Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11-30.

The Kalinga Stadium will host three pool matches of India. "When you are on the field, everything is held back behind and you just have to focus on the game. That's what the girls need to do. We are not going into the tournament as the favourites. I believe the pressure then is on the opponents," the head coach said.

Pointing out the importance of performing well on the pitch, Dennerby said: "The performance is key for us. And I hope the girls are not much nervous and will play with confidence. You can't be nervous and perform at the same time. It's time to get the ball rolling."

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

