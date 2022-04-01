Hyderabad: The Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) Glenn Maxwell married Indian-origin Melbourne-based pharmacist Vini Raman as per Indian customs after the much-talked duo got hitched in a Christian ceremony in Australia on March 18 this year.

Maxwell's fan following is massive in India thanks to his destructive batting and his love for the Indians which is reflected in several of his interviews. His batting too got him a huge fan following after the fans were left mesmerized by his enthralling batting at Punjab Kings and RCB last season.

His wife, Vini, has shared their wedding pictures on Instagram that went viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe.

