Dehradun: Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Monday thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their support and good wishes as he continues to receive treatment after meeting with a car accident last year. After the accident, Rishabh has given his first reaction with a tweet. Rishabh Pant shared pictures of two youths Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar and wrote that he will always be indebted to both of them.

Pant said that his surgery was a success and his "road to recovery" has begun. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government authorities for their "incredible support". "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," tweeted Pant.

He further wrote, "From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field." Sharing the picture of two youths Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar who saved his life, he wrote, "I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes, who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted."

It may be recalled that Rishabh Pant suffered a ligament tear in his right knee, which will be treated under the supervision of the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rishabh Pant was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi and had a narrow escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider near Roorkee and caught fire around 5 am on December 30.