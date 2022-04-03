Miami (US): Iga Swiatek continued her red-hot form on the WTA Tour hard courts as she thrashed Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Open final on Saturday.

It was Swiatek's 17th straight win and her third consecutive title. On Monday, the Polish player will officially ascend to the World No.1 for the first time in her career. She moves to that position following her commanding 1-hour and 17-minute victory.

Read: Dravid will do remarkable job as India coach, says Ganguly

Swiatek also joins an exclusive club by becoming only the fourth woman to win the Sunshine Double -- titles at WTA 1000 Indian Wells and Miami in the same season.

Stefanie Graf (1994 and 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005) and Victoria Azarenka (2016), all former No.1 players, are the others. Swiatek, 20, is the youngest woman to pull off this accomplishment.

Read: Watch| 'Have to score runs to keep you out as opener': Jos Buttler's cheeky response to Chahal

"I just feel really satisfied and fulfilled and also proud of myself," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference as per wtatennis.com. "I feel like I have got to celebrate, because I don't know how long I can keep up with this streak."

It was Swiatek's fourth career WTA 1000 title and the sixth singles title overall.

ANI