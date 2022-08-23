New Delhi: After clinching gold at the Junior World Wrestling Championships, Antim Panghal now has her eye on the Olympic medal which, she said, will require her to double up the training. "I will have to work a lot harder from what I am doing currently to be able to win Olympic gold medal for India," Panghal told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Antim scripted history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.

Watch

Read: India coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid, says report

Having started training in 2016, Panghal, who wrestles in the 53kg category, has had her own fair share of struggles but support from family and coach ensured smooth sailing and allowed her to solely focus on the sport she loves.

Elated by her win, her coach said, "My dream is that she fetches India gold medal. I noticed there was something different about her when she got into wrestling. The training that she goes through is also different. We will have to train harder now as the road ahead is not smooth."

Click on the video for full interview