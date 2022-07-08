Amstelveen (Netherlands): India women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman has said she has "seen glimpses" of what her players can achieve following her side's 3-4 loss in a hard-fought Pool B match of the FIH World Cup 2022 against New Zealand here late on Thursday.

Read: McCullum finds all 'bazball' talk silly

Despite going down to the Kiwis, India are still in contention for a quarterfinal spot after finishing third in their pool. They will face Spain, who finished second in Pool C, in the crossover match on July 10 for a place in the last-eight. Schopman also attributed the loss to New Zealand to defensive frailties and the rivals' clinical finishes. "I am proud of our fight as we worked really hard to stay in the game. Unfortunately, we made some defensive mistakes and New Zealand were very clinical in their finish," said Schopman.

"There are a lot of things to learn from this game but I have seen glimpses of what we can do. Especially, our performance in the second half showed that we can play some good hockey," she added. For India, Vandana Katariya (4th munite), Lalremsiami (44th) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) were on target. The Indian team started the game aggressively and put pressure on their opponents in the opening minutes of the match.

Read: Hardik's all-round heroics power India to 50-run win in first T20I

But the Kiwis fought back after they earned a penalty corner and Olivia Merry didn't miss out on the opportunity of slotting the ball into the goal in the 12th minute.