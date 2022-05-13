Bengaluru: Wrist injury has forced India's drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh out of the Men's Asia Cup, who will be replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament. Singh, named skipper of the 20-member squad, suffered the injury during a training session. The tournament starts on 23rd May in Jakarta. Birendra Lakra will captain the side while forward SV Sunil will step in as the Vice-Captain of the side.

"It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now. "While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We've got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilising this opportunity," said coach BJ Kariappa.

Indian Men's Team:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Uttam Singh, S.Karthi, Nilam Sanjeep Xess