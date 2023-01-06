Rourkela: In a unique initiative, Hockey India has launched an exclusive hockey anthem ahead of the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The emotion-filled sounds of the 'Jai Ho Hindustan Ki' Hockey India anthem awakens the patriotic feeling, and motivates the youth of scripting history.

Sung by internationally acclaimed Indian playback singer Sukhvinder Singh, the newly launched anthem is composed by Odia composer Prem Anand. The lyrics which also credit the hockey stars of bringing pride to the nation are by Sameer Anjaan and creative director Aalok Kumar Mishra is also part of the team that has worked on this peppy number.

The anthem also aptly marks the 75th year of Indian Independence and inspiration-inducing words like - "Hockey ki rann bhoomi mein triranga hi leherayega" drawing parallels to the hopes of the nation to see the tri-colour flying high in this prestigious tournament has received praise from Indian Hockey team's Captain Harmanpreet Singh.

"Everyone in the team are big music buffs and we always plug into some motivating, pulsating songs which brings out the josh in us and this new Hockey India anthem is a perfect fit in our playlist. The initiatives Hockey India has taken to promote the World Cup calls for a lot of praise. Now the onus is on us to deliver good results," Harmanpreet said.

Talking about this initiative, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said, "We at Hockey India felt that the World Cup is a great occasion to launch a 'hockey exclusive' anthem that will really build the tempo up before the players enter the field for an intense match which is nothing short of a battle field. Back in my playing days too, almost all of us liked to listen to songs and beats that would get our tempo up. I wish this anthem will do the same for our team."

Adding to the President's thoughts, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said, "The new Hockey India anthem will not only be played at the World Cup but we hold the rights to use this ahead of all India matches played by our Senior Men and Women, as well as Junior Men and Women's teams. I am sure the players as well of Indian hockey fans will enjoy this song."

The anthem was launched in presence of the Indian Men's Team during the grand opening ceremony of the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik.