Gianluca Vialli, the former Italy striker who helped Sampdoria and Juventus win Serie A and European trophies before becoming player-manager at Chelsea, has died. He was 58. The Italian soccer federation confirmed Vialli’s death on Friday. Vialli announced in 2018 that he had overcome a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer but then said in December 2021 that the disease had returned.

With his condition worsening, Vialli announced in mid-December that he was temporarily stepping down from his role as the delegation chief for Italy’s national team. Federation president Gabriele Gravina said he was “deeply saddened” and noted that Vialli’s sporting success was matched by his “extraordinary human qualities.” Vialli was appointed delegation chief under Azzurri head coach Roberto Mancini, his longtime friend and former teammate.

The pair were known as the “gemelli del gol,” or “goal twins,” when they played together at Sampdoria, leading the Genoa club to its only Serie A title in 1991 and its only European title in 1990 with the Cup Winners’ Cup — plus four Italian Cup trophies. (AP)