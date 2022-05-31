Paris: World No. 1 Iga Swiatek progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open 2022 after defeating China's Zheng Qinwen in the round four match of the women's singles category on Monday. The Polish player extended her unbeaten run to 32 matches after winning over Qinwen by the margin of 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 victory inside Court Philippe-Chatrier. She dropped her first set in a month before bouncing back in the next two sets.

It took Swiatek 2 hours and 45 minutes to eliminate her Chinese opponent from the competition. She will now face US' Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals, who defeated Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in a two hours, eight minute match. Earlier, in women's singles, Veronika Kudermetova came from a set down to beat America's Madison Keys to set up a quarter-final against compatriot Daria Kasatkina.

The 29th seed Kudermetova beat 22nd seed Keys 1-6 6-3 6-1 to enter the quarter-final of a grand slam for the first time. On the other hand, World No. 20 Kasatkina defeated Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2. Also, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Sunday stormed into the French Open 2022 quarter-finals for the first time defeating 2019 semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova.

It took one hour and 54 minutes for the Canadian to send packing her opponent 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Fernandez will next lock horns with Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals. Italian World No. 59 Martina Trevisan booked her place in the quarter-finals in a thrilling set win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5 on Sunday. The match lasted one hour and 59 minutes. This extended her winning streak to nine matches.

Lastly, American teen Coco Gauff punched her ticket to the Roland-Garros quarter-finals for a second straight year with an impressive 6-4, 6-0 dismissal of Belgium's Elise Mertens. She will face the compatriot Sloane Stephens in the QFs.

