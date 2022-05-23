Paris: Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday kicked off his French Open campaign with a win as he trounced Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 on his Court Philippe Chatrier debut. The teenager has taken the tennis world by storm this season with four titles, becoming the only player to defeat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid.

Read: Exclusive: 'Novak Djokovic will win 25 Grand Slams'

German third seed Alexander Zverev started his French Open campaign on Sunday with a clinical performance in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner. Tallon Griekspoor also reached the second round on his Paris debut, upsetting 25th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3.

Sakkari, Fernandez and Bencic cruise into second round

In women's tennis, no.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece started her French Open 2022 campaign with a win over Clara Burel in their first-round match on Court Philippe Chatrier. It took Sakkari one hour and 28 minutes to defeat Burel 6-2, 6-3. Sakkari fired 24 winning points, nearly double her French opponent's 13 whom she also broke five times.

The victory marks Sakkari's 20th match-win of the season so far. She will next face Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round on Wednesday. On the same day, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic dominantly advanced into the second round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Reka Luca Jani of Hungary.

Read: Pace sensation Umran Malik selected for T20Is vs SA; Hardik in shortest format, Pujara in Test earn recalls

Leylah Fernandez was next seen in action. She won her first-round match overcoming France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Fernandez will face Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the second round, in their first meeting.

ANI