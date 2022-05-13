London: Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. It's time to hang up my gloves, the 35-year-old Khan said Friday on Twitter.

I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. One of the best British boxers of his era, Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17. I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me, he added.

Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought and lost to big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States. Khan's last fight was a one-sided loss to longtime rival Kell Brook in February. Brook announced his retirement from boxing just last week.

AP