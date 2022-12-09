Time: 8:30 PM

Teams: BRAZIL VS CROATIA

Stadium: Education City Stadium

Head-to-head: The record World Cup title holders have an upper hand over Croatia whose short presence in the game has impressed everyone with results in 1998, during debut, finished 3rd and almost had a taste of the crown after they reached the finals in their last outing in Russia but lost to an aggressive France.

Total matches the two teams have played are 4 where Brazil have won 3 and drew 1 whereas Croatia are yet to register a win against the South American team.

Last encounters:

In a friendly encounter in 2005, Brazil contented with a draw against Croatia 1-1. The next contest would take place in 2006 when they beat Croatia 1-0 in the World Cup group stage. However in 2014, Brazil played like a champion team to beat Croatia 3-1 in a one-sided contest of a World Cup Group stage match. 2018 and nothing had changed much as far as the nature of encounter between these two team goes. A friendly match ended with Brazil winning 2-0 against Croatia.

In numbers: Total matches -- 4, Brazil won -- 3, Croatia won -- 0, Drawn -- 1

Time: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

Teams: NETHERLANDS VS ARGENTINA

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

Head-to-head: The teams with orange jerseys and blue-and-white striped shirts have had a long history and the match has the potential to churn out a classic tonight. Then encounter dates back to 1974 when Netherlands beat Argentina in a friendly encounter. It was a repeat in the same year when they beat Argentina in a World Cup Group Stage game.

4-years-after -- 1978, Netherlands, however, lost to Argentines 1-3 in the most important match -- a World Cup final. The next year they lost to them in penalties 7-8. In 1998, Netherlands avenged their World Cup final loss and crushed Argentina 2-1 in World Cup quarterfinal.

A friendly contest between the two sides in 1999 resulted in a draw while the one in 2003, a friendly, they beat Argentina 1-0. In the recent times in 2006 and 2014 respectively, Netherlands drew against them 0-0 at the World Cup Group Stage while lost to Argentina 2-4 on penalties in the semis of the World Cup.

In numbers: Total matches -- 9, Netherlands won -- 4, Argentina won -- 3, Drawn -- 2