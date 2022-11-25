FIFA World Cup: Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal as host nearing WC exit
FIFA World Cup: Qatar loses 3-1 to Senegal as host nearing WC exit
Doha: Senegal sent host Qatar to another loss at the World Cup on Friday, winning 3-1 after a defensive error gifted the African champion the lead. Striker Boulaye Dia drilled in that first goal after Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi tried to make a clearance under no pressure, didn't connect properly and landed on his backside.
Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 at the start of the second half with a header from a corner. Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari gave the hosts a glimmer of hope with a header to make it 2-1. but the Qatar fightback lasted six minutes before Bamba Dieng put Senegal two goals clear again.
Qatar has lost both its games and will be eliminated later on Friday and less than a week into the World Cup if Netherlands and Ecuador draw in the other Group A game.