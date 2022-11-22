Saudi Arabia pulled off an upset win over Argentina 2-1 and stunned the Lionel Messi-led side in an action-packed match on Tuesday. The first goal scored in the match was by Messi after Argentina earned penalty against Saudi Arabia, thanks to VAR.

A brilliant equaliser scored by Saleh Al Shehri, moments into the second half of the match saw the Saudi Arabia fans up on their feet. The second goal for the Asian country came in no time after Salem Al Dawsari's brilliance upped the ante of the stadium and got his country a one goal advantage.

In the dying minutes of the match, Argentina kept knocking on the door but the Saudi Arabia defence did an incredible job putting their bodies on line to keep the increment. Earlier, Messi and Lautaro Martinez, deposited the ball into the nets but the score didn't witness and uptick owing to the offside flags.