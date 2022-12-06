Match Report:

AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid and previously played for Real Madrid, converted the deciding penalty in the shootout. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech, who returned to the national team after a dispute with the previous coach, also scored for Morocco.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two. The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time. Sarabia had entered the match in the final minutes of extra time, apparently for the shootout. He replaced Nico Williams, who had also come in as a substitute earlier in the match.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón stopped the penalty by Badr Banoun. Simón’s counterpart, Bounou, plays for Spanish club Sevilla. Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco is also the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. The team made the round of 16 once before, at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Spain was eliminated by host Russia in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, and by Italy in the semifinals of last year’s European Championship.

“We were unable to score ... so no matter how much we say that we deserved to win for the chances we created and for playing more in their area, it is not going to change anything,” Simón said. “The only thing left for us is to accept that we have been eliminated.” It was the fifth straight time Spain played extra time in a knockout round of a major tournament. The team played 120 minutes against Russia and in all three of its knockout games at Euro 2020.

Morocco and Spain are close neighbors with a complex geopolitical relationship. Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana are the only other African nations to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. None of the three advanced to the semifinals. Moroccan fans significantly outnumbered — and were louder — than the Spaniards at Education City Stadium.

Neither team was able to create many significant scoring chances. Morocco seemed satisfied to keep Spain controlling possession and looked to threaten on counterattacks. Both teams had a few opportunities in extra time, with Spain closest to scoring with a last attempt by Sarabia that clipped the post.

It was the second last 16 match to go into extra time at this year’s World Cup. Croatia beat Japan on penalties Monday. (With AP)

---

-- After 90 pulsating minutes of play, the teams will head out for extra-time.

-- We are over 80 minutes into the game and there has been no breakthrough yet. Morocco looks attacking and fans are jumping on their feet and singing in unison. Spain appears slight submissive but we don't know what might happen in this unpredictable game.

Here's detail analysis until half time:

An electric first half in a crucial round of 16 clash between Spain and Morocco ended goalless at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. The last time these teams met was in the 2018 World Cup in the group stages where it ended in a 2-2 draw and a similar battle ensued in the first half of the pre-quarterfinal here with both teams going all out for a place in the last-eight.

Spain started the half dominating as they controlled the initial minutes with greater possession. Morocco were awarded a free-kick in the 19th minute with Sergio Busquets committing a foul. The free-kick taken from 25 yards did not yield a goal as the ball went over the bar, failing to dip enough.

Marco Asensio made a brilliant run for the Moroccan box in the 26th minute, blazing past the defenders but could not convert his attempt at the goal as he was bound by a tight angle and was able to only find the side-netting. Morocco made an attempt through Noussair Mazraoui in the 33rd minute as the player tried to score through a long-range kick but was kept at bay by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Spain looked to attack at any opportunity they found but the Moroccan defence kept their cool and defended superbly to avoid the 2010 champions from taking the lead. The Morocco players did find themselves within close range of the Spanish goal a few times in the dying minutes of the half but were unable to convert their chances.

A spirited effort from the Moroccans saw them keeping at par with the 2010 World Cup winners as the half ended 0-0. Morocco defended in numbers to cramp the Spanish team and will look to do the same as they have been quite competent in doing that. Spain on the other hand will look to come up with a plan to attack the Moroccan defence as they looked sharp and proved to be a menace for their forwards.

---

It's half time and they hasn't been a goal scored or conceded. Morocco had their chances while Spain had more possessions. The former looked more attacking but the ball, pointing towards net, hasn't really turned into a goal yet.

-- Meanwhile, you can ponder upon this piece of info:

Gavi has become the youngest to play in World Cup knockouts. In 1958, legendary Pele stands second now when he featured in the World Cup final back then.

-- Today's winner will face the winner of Portugal vs Switzerland match in the quarterfinals. This is Morocco's only second time when they have featured in the last 16 of World Cup. While Spain are favorites, Morocco will look to create an upset which will left them as the only non-European team in the tournament. History might be in the making here.

The playing XI