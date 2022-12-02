Time: 8:30 PM

GHANA VS URUGUAY (Group H)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Ghana -- 61, Uruguay -- 14

Head-To-Head: Both teams have faced once that ended in a draw. In 2010, the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw. The pentalties, however, saw Uruguay getting better of Ghana 4-2.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Ghana lost to Portugal by one goal with the scoreboard reading 2-3. In their Match 2, they beat Korea 3-2. Uruguay drew their first match against South Korea 0-0 and lost to Portugal 0-2.

Team's World Cup record: So far in the tournament, Ghana have 5 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses while Uruguay have 24 wins, 13 draws and 21 losses.

---

Time: 8.30 PM

SOUTH KOREA VS PORTUGAL (Group H)

Stadium: Education City Stadium

FIFA Rankings: South Korea are 28th ranked team while seasoned Portugal are 9th ranking in the standings.

Head-To-Head: South Korea have one win against Portugal while the latter are yet to register a victory. In 2002, Portugal lost to a lower ranked South Korea 0-1.

Last match in the ongoing WC: South Korea drew against Uruguay 0-0, but lost to Ghana in their next meeting 2-3. Portugal, meanwhile, have won its first two matches, against Ghana 3-2, and Uruguay 2-0.

Team's World Cup record: South Korea have 6 wins, 10 draws and as many as 20 losses. Portugal have 16 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses to their name.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

CAMEROON VS BRAZIL (Group G)

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Cameroon -- 43, Brazil -- 1

Head-To-Head: Brazil have been dominant in their encounter against Cameroon, winning 5 games and losing out only once. During the last meet, Brazil beat Cameroon 1-0 in 2018, while they made it a lopsided contest in 2014 toppling Cameroon 4-1.

Last match in the ongoing WC: In their first match, Cameroon lost to Switzerland 0-1. They were able to draw their next match 3-3 against Serbia. Mighty Brazil have a roaring start to their tournament with 2-0 win against Serbia and 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

Team's World Cup record: Cameroon have 4 wins, 8 draws and 13 losses. Contrarily, the number one ranked team in the world, Brazil, have a staggering 75 wins, 18 draws and as many losses.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

SERBIA VS SWITZERLAND (Group G)

Stadium: Stadium 974

FIFA Rankings: Serbia -- 21, Switzerland -- 15

Head-To-Head: Serbia have 6 wins while the Swiss have 3. Both the teams settled for a draw 5 times. In 2018, Serbia lost to Switzerland 1-2, while in 2001, they beat Switzerland 2-1.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Serbia were beaten by Brazil 2-0 while they displayed maturity in their next match but that too turned into a 3-3 draw. Switzerland won the first match against Cameroon 1-0 but lost the second to Brazil 0-1.

Team's World Cup record: Serbia have 18 wins, 9 draws and 21 losses in the tournament while Switzerland have 13 wins, 8 draws and 18 losses.