Time: 8:30 PM

AUSTRALIA VS DENMARK (Group D)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Australia -- 38, Denmark -- 10

Head-To-Head: Australia have one game against Denmark while Denmark have 2 wins against the Kangaroos while one remained draw. In 2018, Denmark drew against Australia 1-1 while they beat them 2-0 in 2012.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Australia lost to defending champs France 1-4 before winning the game against Tunisia 1-0. Denmark held Tunisia to 0-0 while they too lost against France 1-2.

Team's World Cup record: Overall, 3 wins for Australia, 4 draws and 11 losses -- not a record to boast while Denmark have had 9 wins, 6 draws and 7 losses.

---

Time: 8.30 PM

TUNISIA VS FRANCE (Group D)

Stadium: Education City Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Tunisia are ranked 30th while France are 4th.

Head-To-Head: Tunisia have 2 wins while France have 3. There are 4 draws between the teams. Recently, Tunisia drew against the defending champions France in 2010 -- 1-1, before losing against them 1-3 in 2008.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Tunisia drew against Denmark 0-0 and lost to Australia 0-1, an underwhelming performance so far which they would look to rectify against France. Meanwhile, France have won its first two matches, first against Australia 4-1, the second against Denmark 2-1.

Team's World Cup record: Tunisia have 2 wins, 5 draws and have lost 10 times in the tournament whereas France have won 36 matches, drew 13 and lost 19.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

POLAND VS ARGENTINA (Group C)

Stadium: Stadium 974

FIFA Rankings: Poland -- 26, Argentina -- 3

Head-To-Head: Poland have 3 wins at their disposal, while Argentines have won 6 times against them. Both teams settled for a draw twice. In 2011, Poland defeated Argentina 2-1 while almost a decade ago in 1992, Argentina beat Poland 2-0.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Poland ended with a no-result contest against Mexico with an encounter that read the scoreline 0-0. In its second match, they beat Saudi Arabia 2-0. Argentina, meanwhile, had a shocking loss in the opener against Saudi Arabia 1-2 but rose on Messi's shoulders to register a victory in the next contest with 2-0 win over Mexico.

Team's World Cup record: Poland have 17 victories, 6 draws and 13 losses in the tournament. Argentina have 44 wins, 15 draws and 24 losses.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

SAUDI ARABIA VS MEXICO (Group C)

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Saudi Arabia -- 51, Mexico -- 13

Head-To-Head: Saudi Arabia are yet to register a victory against Mexico while the latter have won 4 times and one match was settled for a draw. In 1999, Mexico won in a one-sided contest by 5-1 against the Saudis while in 1998, both the teams contented with a 0-0 draw.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Saudi Arabia registered a memorable victory into the start of their campaign against Lionel Messi-led Argentina, beating them 2-1 but lost to Poland 0-2. Mexico had a 0-0 draw against Poland and lost to Argentina 0-2 in their second match.

Team's World Cup record: Saudis have 4 wins, 2 draws and 12 losses in their bag while Mexico have 16 wins, 15 draws and 28 losses.