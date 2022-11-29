Time: 8:30 PM

NETHERLANDS VS QATAR (Group A)

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Netherlands -- 8, Qatar -- 50

Head-To-Head: Both teams are facing each other for the first time.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0, in the second match they drew against Ecuador 1-1.Qatar were beaten by Ecuador 0-2, and they lost to Senegal 1-3.

Team's World Cup record: Netherlands have won 28 games, drew 13 and lost 11 times in the tournament. The tally for Qatar are 0 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses.

---

Time: 8.30 PM

ECUADOR VS SENEGAL (Group A)

Stadium: Khalifa International

FIFA Rankings: Ecuador are ranked 44th while Senegal are 18.

Head-To-Head: Ecuador have 0 wins while Senegal have 1. There are no draws between the teams. Recently, Ecuador lost to Senegal in 2002 0-1.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0, they drew against the Dutch 1-1. Senegal have seen the lows and the highs in the World Cup with 0-2 loss against the Netherlands but came back strongly in their second match to beat hosts Qatar 3-1.

Team's World Cup record: Ecuador have registered 5 wins, 2 draws and lost as many times as they have won. Senegal have trumped 4 times, drew 3 and lost as many matches.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

WALES VS ENGLAND (Group B)

Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Wales -- 19, England -- 5

Head-To-Head: England have been dominant with 68 wins while Wales took the results on their side 14 times. The two teams settled for a draw 21 times. In their last meetings, England beat Wales 3-0 in 2020, while in 2016, they have had a similar feat with 2-1 win over Wales.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Wales drew against USA 1-1 and lost to Iran in their second match 0-2. England, meanwhile, beat Iran in what was a lopsided contest, 6-2. They, however, settled for a draw against USA 0-0, adding to their even last agony against the western country.

Team's World Cup record: Wales have won once, drew 4 times and have 2 losses in their records. England have 30 wins, 22 draws and 19 losses in the tournament.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

IRAN VS USA (Group B)

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Iran -- 20, USA -- 16

Head-To-Head: The arch-rivals may have had plenty of contests going around in the political landscape but there are no enthralling duel in the sports arena. Iran have won once while USA are yet to topple the mid-east country. Both the teams have drawn once.

The last two meetings saw a draw match 1-1 between USA and Iran in 2000. In 1998, however, Iran defeated USA 2-1.

Last match in the ongoing WC: Iran were defeated by England 2-6. In the second match, they won against Wales 2-0. US drew 1-1 against Wales and didn't let England win the match against them that was drawn at 0-0.

Team's World Cup record: Iran have 3 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses while USA have 8 wins as many draws and 19 losses overall.