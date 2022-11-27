Time: 3:30 PM

JAPAN VS COSTA RICA (Group E)

Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Japan -- 24, Costa Rica -- 31

Head-To-Head: Japan have won 4 matches whereas Costa Rica are yet to register a win. They have played out a draw.

The two teams last faced each other in 2018 when Japan beat Costa Rica by a dominant 3-0 scoreline. Prior to this, they two had faced in 2014 where Costa Rica lost to the Asian side 1-3.

Last match: Japan won against Germany 2-1. Costa Rica were subdued by Spain by a humongous margin of 0-7.

Team's World Cup record: Japan have overall 6 wins in their bag, 5 draws and they have lost 11 times whereas Costa Rica have 5 wins, as many draws and 9 losses.

Time: 6.30 PM

BELGIUM VS MOROCCO (Group F)

Stadium: Al Thumana Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Belgium are ranked second while Morocco are 22.

Head-To-Head: Belgium have two wins while Morocco have 1. The two teams last faced in 2009 where Belgium lost 1-4 to Morocco while the former defeated Morocco 4-0 in 1999.

Last match: Belgium trumped their last match against Canada 1-0 while Morocco held onto a 0-0 draw against Croatia.

Team's World Cup record: Belgium have 21 wins, they drew 9 while they have 19 losses. Morocco have won twice, drew 6 times and lost 9 times against various oppositions.

Time: 9:30 PM

CROATIA VS CANADA (Group F)

Stadium: Khalifa International

FIFA Rankings: Croatia -- 12, Canada -- 41

Head-To-Head: The teams are facing each other for the first time.

Last Match: Croatia drew against Morocco 0-- while Canada lost to Belgium 0-1.

Team's World Cup record: Croatia have won 11 times, drew 5 while they suffered 8 losses in the tournament. Canada, on the other hand, have 0 wins, drew 0 and have lost 4 times.

Time: 12:30 AM (Monday)

SPAIN VS GERMANY (Group E)

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Spain -- 7, Germany -- 11

Head-To-Head: Spain have won 8 games whereas Germany have 9 wins to their name. Both the teams settled for a draw 8 times in their fixtures.

Last Match: Spain beat Costa Rica by a massive margin of 7-0 while Germany were upset by Japan 1-2. This match vital for Germany as they face a tournament ouster.

Team's World Cup record: Spain have 31 wins in their records, 15 draws and 18 losses. Germany have 67 wins, 20 draws and 23 losses.