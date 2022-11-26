Time: 3:30 PM

TUNISIA VS AUSTRALIA (Group D)

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Tunisia is ranked 30 while Australia is 38

Head-To-Head: Both the teams have been on equal front when faced each other. Each team have won one each thus far. In their last meeting in 2005, Australia lost to Tunisia 0-2 while in 1997, Australia beat them 3-0.

Last match: Tunisia held on to 0-0 draw against Demark while Australia lost a lopsided contest to France by a margin of 1-4.

Team's World Cup record: Tunisia have recorded 2 wins, 5 draws and as many as 9 losses while Australia have won 2, drew 4 and lost 11 in World Cups.

---

Time: 6.30 PM

POLAND VS SAUDI ARABIA (Group C)

Stadium: Education City Stadium

FIFA Rankings: 26th for Poland, 51 for Saudi Arabia.

Head-To-Head: The contests between the two teams have been one-sided so far. Poland have won 4 times while Saudi Arabia are yet to register a win against them. In their last two matches, Saudi Arabia lost to Poland 1-2 in 2006 while in 1994, the scoreline remained the same.

Last match: Poland drew their last match against Mexico. The scoreline read 0-0 while Saudi Arabia upset Lionel Messi-led Argentina 2-1.

Team's World Cup record: Poland have won 16 matches, drew 6 and lost 13 matches. Saudi Arabia have won 4 contests, drew 2 and lost 11.

Read: FIFA World Cup: All you need to know so far

---

Time: 9:30 PM

FRANCE VS DENMARK (Group D)

Stadium: Stadium 974

FIFA Rankings: The last World Cup winners France are ranked 4th while Denmark are stationed at 10th in FIFA rankings.

Head-To-Head: The clash between the two sides have been volatile and the anticipation is even bigger as the two great teams vie for wins. France have a lead of 8 wins over Denmark while Denmark have won 6.

Last Match: France beat Australia 4-1, while Denmark last world cup match scoreline read 0-0 against Tunisia.

Team's World Cup record: In the tournament, France have won 35 times, drew 13 and held onto 19 losses. Denmark, contrarily, have 9 wins, 6 draws and as many losses.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Sunday)

ARGENTINA VS MEXICO (Group C)

Stadium: Lusail Stadium

FIFA Rankings: The Messi side are ranked 3rd in the World while Mexico are 13th in the rankings.

Head-To-Head: Argentina have an upper hand with 16 wins as opposed to Mexico's 5. Both team settled on a draw 14 times.

Last Match: Argentina lost their opener against Saudi Arabia 1-2 while Mexico drew 0-0 against Poland.

Team's World Cup record: The Argentina side have won 43 number of times in the tournament, drew 15 and lost 24 games. Mexico have won 16, drew 15 and lost 27 matches.