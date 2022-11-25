Time: 3:30

WALES VS IRAN (Group B)

Stadium: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Wales is ranking 19th while Iran is 20th, meaning we are in for an exhibition between two equal teams.

Head-To-Head: Wales 1, Iran 0

Last match: Wales held on to a 1-1 draw against the USA while Iran lost 2-6 to England.

Team's World Cup record:

Wales have one win, 4 draws, and a loss while Iran have two wins, 4 draws and 10 losses.

---

Time: 6.30

QATAR VS SENEGAL (Group A)

Stadium: Al Thumana Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Qatar is a 50 ranked team while Senegal have 18th rank.

Head-To-Head: The two teams will lock horns for the first time in the tournament.

Last match: Qatar lost its last match 0-2 to Ecuador. Senegal too were on the wrong side of the result losing to Netherlands 0-2.

Team's World Cup record:

Qatar haven't won a match in the tournament and have drawn 0 times. They have conceded one loss. On the other hand, Senegal have 3 matches in their kitty (won) and have drawn equal number of times and they have as many losses.

---

Time: 9:30 AM

NETHERLANDS VS ECUADOR (Group A)

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

FIFA Rankings: Massive gulf between the two sides. While Netherlands are 8th ranked team, Ecuador are ranked 44th.

Head-To-Head: Netherlands have one match while Ecuador haven't won any. One match ended on a draw.

In 2014, both the teams crossed swords at the World Cup where Netherlands won 1-0. The next match was way back in 2006 that ended at 1-1 draw.

Last Match: Netherland beat Senegal 2-0 in their last encounter while Ecuador too defeated hosts Qatar 2-0.

Team's World Cup record: Netherlands have 28 wins and 12 draws with 11 losses. Ecuador have 5 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses.

---

Time: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

ENGLAND VS USA

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium

FIFA Rankings: England are 5th ranked team of the tournament while USA sits at 16th.

Head-To-Head: Engalnd have won 8 while USA have won twice and one ended in a draw.

The two teams last met in 2018 where England blew USA 3-0. Earlier, Both teams were on equal footing having drawn the match 1-1 in 2010.

Last Match: England beat Iran 6-2, while USA settled for 1-1 draw against the Wales.

Team's World Cup record: England have 30 wins, 21 draws and 19 losses. USA have 8 wins, 7 draws and 19 losses.