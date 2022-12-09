Match Report:

Al Rayyan: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including in its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Brazil was trying to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2014. The team hadn't made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao was embarrassed by Germany 7-1.

Brazil was trying to defeat a European opponent in the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team won for the last time. (AP)

Yes, we are into the penalty now after extra time that finished at 1-1.

Goal!

Croatia scores the equaliser in dying minutes of the game. An absolute stunner by Petkovic! The match may be inching towards penalty.

15 minutes remains.

Brazil: Alex Sandro replaces Eder Militao. Lucas Paqueta is replaced by Fred.

Neymar has now equalled legendary Pele as both have 77 goals.

GOAL!

Sheer brilliance from Neymar. He provides lead to Brazil. It's 1-0. A splendid pass by Lucas Paqueta had the Brazilian star provide a gateway for his team in the semi-finals.

-- No goals yet, the match is headed into extra time...

-- Looks like Croatia are comfortable in going for the extra-time but Brazil are being ultra-aggressive at the moment, putting their bodies on line. However, Croatia's defence are leaving no stone unturned and Brazilians are finding it hard to penetrate. Meanwhile, if the match goes into penalty, Croatia may find comfort in the back of having a good record in the World Cups. They have won three out of five games.

-- Brazil's Casemiro has been shown yellow card by Michael Oliver.

No changes made by the coaches of their respective teams after the break. The 2nd half is underway...

HALF TIME!

Both team are trying to score. Brazil did try to go on and all out attack but Croatian defence held firm. The teams would go on to penetrate on each other's defences and score as they eye to make their way into the semifinals.

-- Both teams are playing on an equal front. Croatia keeps launching attack smelling even a slight bit of complacency by Brazil. Sosa did venture forward but it didn't yield any result for the record time champions.

-- The fans are singing in the rhythmic tunes, occasionally raising their voices when the ball nears the net. What a splendid atmosphere!

-- Brazil misses out when Vinicius Junior failed to score as the ball couldn't pass goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

-- The winner will square off against the winner of Morocco and Portugal, the quarterfinal match to be held tomorrow.

Playing XI

Croatia XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Pasalic, Mario Perisic, Andrej Kramaric.

Here's what you should know heading into the match...

Teams: BRAZIL VS CROATIA

Stadium: Education City Stadium

Head-to-head: The record World Cup title holders have an upper hand over Croatia whose short presence in the game has impressed everyone with results in 1998, during debut, finished 3rd and almost had a taste of the crown after they reached the finals in their last outing in Russia but lost to an aggressive France.

Total matches the two teams have played are 4 where Brazil have won 3 and drew 1 whereas Croatia are yet to register a win against the South American team.

Last encounters:

In a friendly encounter in 2005, Brazil contented with a draw against Croatia 1-1. The next contest would take place in 2006 when they beat Croatia 1-0 in the World Cup group stage. However in 2014, Brazil played like a champion team to beat Croatia 3-1 in a one-sided contest of a World Cup Group stage match. 2018 and nothing had changed much as far as the nature of encounter between these two team goes. A friendly match ended with Brazil winning 2-0 against Croatia.

In numbers: Total matches -- 4, Brazil won -- 3, Croatia won -- 0, Drawn -- 1