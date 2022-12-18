The Badshah of Bollywood in the house! Shah Rukh Khan appeared at the Mumbai studio that analyses FIFA World Cup games in Qatar, and did a Wayne Rooney, which leaves us wondering what this guy can't do?

This was followed it up by Shah Rukh's signature step where he spread both his hands. Rooney aped it to perfection. Atmosphere building up in India!

---

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly left for Qatar this morning to attend the World Cup and he is rooting for Argentina's Messi.

At the airport, he told ETV Bharat, "The World Cup final is always anybody's game. Everyone will jump to win and whoever has the skill, stamina and strength, the cup will be theirs. Last time champions France are playing together for a long time now. Mbappe is a very mature player now and he plays with Messi in the same team. As a result, both of them know each other. Argentina will have to perform well to beat them. The reverse is also true."

---

The final showdown is here. At the illuminated Lusail Stadium in Qatar will be the rivetting clash between Argentina and defending champions France.

As the intensity builds, anticipation runs sky-high, and prayers to rouse Lionel Messi to get through the final hurdle -- the only smudge in his otherwise glittering career -- take over even among the atheists, there is probably one certainty. We are in for a grand contest at the grandest of stages -- the FIFA World Cup final.

Rolling the reel to the past matches, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 with goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez. France too stormed into the finals, halting Morocco's rise 2-0.

Head-to-Head: The stats have Argentina's dominance written all over it. Both the sides have faced each other 12 times where Argentina have won six, France have defeated them 3 times and three matches have ended in a draw.

Total matches: 12

Argentina: 6

France: 3

Draw: 3

Head-to-Head in World Cups:

In World Cups too, Argentines have asserted their domination with both sides facing each other three times where Argentina won 2 of the games and France had a sole win.

Total matches: 3

Argentina: 2

France: 1

Draw: 0

Additional fodder for the aficionados:

Brazil was the last team from South America to win the WC trophy in 2002, thanks to Ronaldo's incredible run. It's been a long time waiting and Argentina will go on to become the first team since then to bring back the cup in the continent.

It may be too early for the choker's tag to be labelled with the Argentinian side but they have lost their last two finals in 2014 and 1990.

The run for the golden boot has intensified with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi tied at 5 goals each, Olivier Giroud and Julian Alvarez have 4 goals apiece. History records reveal that Ronaldo, with 8 goals in the tournament back in 2002, was the last player to have won the boot from the winning team.

Brazil have held the title five times, Germany and Italy together have four to their name. In Argentina's win, the country will join the elite club with three or more victories.

If France wins tonight, they will become the only third team to have defended the title, the previous being Italy who won in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Much to the joy of Argentina's fans, their team have scored the opening goal against their opposition in the last six matches.

In a World Cup tournament, Brazil stands atop with 237 goals, next to them are Germany with 232 goals. Argentina current number of goals stands at 149 and are on the cusp of becoming the third team with maximum number of goals and earn the distinction of 150 goals.

France have been dominant in the World Cups. They have reached the finals four times in the last seven times the team featured in the tournament.

Welcome to the Live updates of Argentina vs France at the FIFA World Cup final...