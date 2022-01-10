Nottinghamshire: Nottingham Forest knocked the Premier League side Arsenal FC out of the FA Cup on Sunday as they emerged victorious by 1-0 in the third-round clash.

The Reds have now set up a home tie against Leicester City as they defeated Gunners to book their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Read: Teenager Bharath Subramaniyam becomes India's 73rd Chess Grandmaster

With 82 minutes on the clock, Forest took the lead. Ryan Yates broke up Arsenal play in midfield, exchanged passes with Brennan Johnson, and crossed for Lewis Grabban, who came off the bench in the second half, to score emphatically from close range.

At Anfield, Liverpool also advance to the fourth round courtesy of a 4-1 triumph over Shrewsbury Town. The visitors took a shock lead through Daniel Udoh before the Reds responded through Kaide Gordon, who notched his first senior goal for the club.

Fabinho then fired the home side ahead from the penalty spot. Roberto Firmino scored the third goal for his side with a sublime backheel before Fabinho bagged his second in stoppage time.

Read: Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

Elsewhere, Chelsea put their non-league opponents to the sword in a commanding 5-1 victory, with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen, and Hakim Ziyech ensuring Blues' place in the next round.

ANI