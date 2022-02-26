Hyderabad: Over 5,000 kilometres in a faraway land, Indian Paralympian Sharad Kumar is worried about his coach as the weapons of destruction dazzled Ukrainian skies, pounded lands, and silenced wailing people scurrying to safety -- some to underground metro stations, others taking shelter away from the rumblings of missiles.

Kumar, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics last year learned the nuances of high jump under the tutelage of Nikitin Yevhen -- a resident of Kharkiv in Ukraine, from 2017 until before the Tokyo Paralympics.

An anxious Kumar told ETV Bharat over the telephone, "I spoke to coach last evening They are all worried as there is more bombing in his area. They are currently living underground. His family is afraid."

The fear is palpable as the missiles ejected from the Russian armoury are "not seeing any passport," according to him.

Kharkiv is just over 500 kilometers from the capital Kyiv, which is currently firefighting an all-out Russian attack but reports claimed that the army is meeting stiff resistance even as scores of people are fleeing amid the mounting death tolls.

At the age of two, Kumar was diagnosed with paralysis in his left leg impairment due to the effects of polio. In 2014 and 2018, he became the Asian Para Games champion in high jump.

Under Yevhen's wings, the 29-year-old Kumar won two World Championships and an Asian Games medal. He worries about his coach's family who was there for him through thick and thin during his stay in Ukraine.

"Everything I won was because of him. I am worried about his family. I lived there in Ukraine for four years and He was the one who was taking care of me. If I was involved in anything, he used to be there," he said.

At the time of writing this article, Ukrainian health minister Viktor Lyashko said that 198 people were killed and more than 1,000 others wounded in the Russian offensive.

Meanwhile, Kumar's sought help from the Indian embassy. "I spoke to the embassy. They told me it would be very difficult at the moment but if there is any chance, they will inform."

The European Union, allies, and the United States have been scrambling to starve Russia by slapping multiple sanctions to fend off the onslaught but it has not altered President Vladimir Putin's intention so far.

Kumar has been keeping a close watch of the developments and tweeted on 24th February about the situation of his coach.

"Just spoke to my coach in Ukraine Kharkiv, he is worried , he can hear bombing from his room, he is planning to move to his garage underground."

The Paralympic medallist studied International business management at the Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute and he is in touch with friends who have been pleading for his help.

"All of them are crying. I spoke to them and they said that I am an athlete of high profile and asked me if anything can be done."

Kumar, his voice almost choking, rues his helplessness, saying that he lacks the contacts to help his friends facing war.

"I can't do anything. Nothing is in my hand. Nothing. I am not an athlete of high profile. I am just an athlete who has achieved something. I don't have any contacts or anything that can help them," he said.

But added right away, "I want Russia to stop. I see Indian government helpless at the moment."

