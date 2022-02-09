Hyderabad: Around 25-30 athletes, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and those who have already qualified for the World Athletics Championship and can qualify for the same, will participate in the training camp at Chula Vista, Oregon (USA) from June 18th to July 13th.

The Tokyo Olympics medal winner, Chopra, is currently training at the facility in Oregon and plans on extending his stay in the US. He was set to return to India in March.

ETV Bharat has learnt that players will be assisted by 10-12 officials including coaches and support staff.

The camp will provide much-needed exposure in terms of acclimatization to weather conditions, help athletes overcome different time zone and recover from jet lag ahead of the tournament to be held in Oregon from July 15th to July 24th, according to the documents accessed by the website.

The facilities available at Oregon -- 400m synthetic track, long and short throwing area for Discus, Javelin and Shot Put along with a strength and conditioning hall, accommodation with twin sharing rooms with attached toilets and bathroom among others -- make for perfect conditions for the athletes competing ahead of the marquee event.

All this comes at a budget of Rs 1,57,86,785 that includes air tickets, accommodation and other expenses, and has been approved under ACTC, i.e 'Assistance to NSF' scheme, under Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), Sandeep Kumar (20km Walk), Rahul (20km Walk), Avinash Sable (300m SC), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), six athletes in 4X400m relay men, Kamal Preet Kaur (Discus Throw), Seema Punia (Discus Throw) and Priyanka (20 km Walk) have already qualified for the event.

On the other hand, Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Harmilan Bains (1500m), Ayyaswamy Dharun (400 M H), Hima Das (200m), Dutee Chand (100m/200m), Sree Shankar (Long Jump), Bhavana Jat (20 km Walk), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put) are likely to get qualified.

Ayushmaan Pandey