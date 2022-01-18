Mehsana (Gujarat): "If one works with determination and dedication nothing is impossible," opined Tasnim Mir. The 16-year-old Tasnim Mir has become the first Indian to grab the world No 1 ranking in under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings. Tasnim's father has also played an important role in her achievement. "My father is a badminton coach and also works for Mehsana police. He has always been interested in sports and used to take me, along with him, when I was about seven to eight," she recalled.

Spaking to Ronak Panchal of ETV Bharat she said, "I am now world number 1 in under-19 girls singles in the latest BWF junior rankings. I secured this rank on January 12. For the past two years, I have been participating in junior international tournaments, which has earned me this rank."

When asked how many competitions she had participated till date, she said, "I have played Asian Junior Championship before this, in which I have been a two-time winner. I have won 20 titles at the national level. I have been undergoing training for the past six years. I started training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy of Hyderabad in 2017. Later, I shifted to the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati in 2020 and was taking training under an Indonesian coach there. My mother is always with me on the trip."

Can you recall how your father had supported you, she said, "I started playing badminton when I was seven. My father was the coach, I always used to go to the stadium with him and started regular training and thereafter participated in state-level games. Then, I realised to make my career in the field of badminton. Along with all my family members, my father was very supportive".

How many medals and awards have you received so far, "I have been the Asian Junior Champion and also won many titles at the Junior International level. I have won 6 to 7 titles in International and won 20 times at the national level.

Among the badminton players, who is your ideal and who is your inspiration, she said, "There are many good players in badminton and Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are my inspiration. I try to bring their style into my game."

How long do you practice badminton every day, she said, "I practice badminton for six to seven hours every day with taking proper diet and I have spent a lot of time in badminton since childhood."

What is your goal in badminton, what is your next plan?, she said, "I am going to Iran and Uganda next month to participate in the senior tournament. With an aim to get a chance in the Olympics and I will take part in more tournaments so that my rank in senior-level remains constant and will represent India."



What was your struggle behind this achievement, she said, "When I had started to play badminton I suffered due to financial constraints as rackets and shoes were expensive. My father's friends supported me a lot to arrange these things. And after winning the nationals, I have been supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Sports Authority of India."

What would you say to inspire other players, she said, "One can have a good career in sports, too, as I have become successful in that arena, which I have chosen."