Hyderabad: For Vikash Kandola, the captain of Haryana Steelers, Kabaddi came naturally to him when has started playing as a young teenager of class seventh, setting off early in the morning for the only sport he knew, which gradually turned into an obsession.

While the rest of the world was obsessing over cricket, Budain village of Haryana's Jind district was captivated by Kabaddi and kids would assiduously play the game all day braving scorching summers without a second thought.

"I just followed in their footsteps and started enjoying the game," Kandola told Etv Bharat over the telephone.

But his journey of turning into an out and out professional wasn't an easy one as the sport gave his parents anxious moments when he suffered injuries. This was followed by Kandola's missing out on school which hampered his studies as he would get tired after energy-sapping practice sessions in the morning.

"I used to get injured when I started off and my family was concerned about me and ask what will you do in the future. I couldn't attend school sometimes after a tiresome day of playing the sport. All this came out of concern," he said while recounting his early days when he started playing the sport.

The Haryana player told this website that injury did give him nightmares but it's part of every sportsman's life. And the acceptance of it has resulted in an ambition to ace the sport for the captain.

He believes that Pro Kabaddi has changed the complexion of the game. In a freewheeling chat with ETV Bharat, Kandola discussed Haryana Steelers and why the country has fallen in love with the game.

Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola in action.

Excerpts:

Q. How and when did you start Kabaddi?

A. I have played Kabaddi since my childhood days. We have a lot of craze for the sport in my village. I started playing very early in childhood when I was in class 7th, and then it became an obsession.

Q. Why did you go for Kabaddi when you could have opted for something else?

A. Kabaddi was the only sport played in our village. Every kid used to play it. I followed in their footsteps and started enjoying the game.

Q. What obstacles did you face while pursuing the sport?

A. I used to get injured when I started off and my family was concerned about me and ask what will you do in future. I couldn't attend school sometimes after a tiresome day of playing the sport. All this came out of concern. I used to get anxious in case of a big injury for the fear of not being able to make a comeback in the sport. But all of these obstacles come in every sportsman's life, it's nothing new.

Q. What problems did you face during the lockdown and how did you practice?

A. Yes, the lockdown has been in place for the last two years and I was concerned about maintaining my fitness. I used to do a lot of running and practise was mostly done in the farm fields. I took to the gym sessions at home. I was maintaining most of my fitness but the ground practice completely came to a halt. It became difficult due to the lack of practice. But the situation was not our control, so my sole focus remained fitness during that time.

Q. What changes do you witness in the game now with the introduction of Pro Kabaddi League?

A. Since the inception of Pro Kabaddi, the game has changed completely. Nobody would recognise us before this but now people know who we are. They know us by our names now. It's very good for all the players.

Q. Kabaddi is now the second most popular sport in India? How do you think the progress happened?

A. This game is short -- 40 minutes. It's connected to the soil. Everyone has played it at some point in their lives, in schools and colleges. They feel connected to it and that's why they like it.

Q. How has been your experience with Haryana Steelers so far?

A. I have been with the Haryana Steelers since season five. Everyone including coaches and management is nice. Our only aim is to perform well and win the trophy of the team.

Q. How have you felt leading the side this season?

A. This is the responsibility that I have been given. I don't have any pressure captaining the side.

Q. You scored 17 points against UP Yoddha on Wednesday and helped your side tie the match. Tell us how you were feeling throughout the match and how did you continue to believe in yourself?

A. The only thing in our minds was to all-out the opponent so that the game turns in our favour. And the same thing happened.

