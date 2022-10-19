EXCLUSIVE: I am going to go with Charles, predicts UFC fighter Beneil Khobier ahead of Oliveira vs Makhachev clash
Published on: 23 minutes ago
Las Vegas, Nevada (US): Among the most highly anticipated fights between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, World no. 6 UFC fighter Beneil Khobier went with the former toppling Makhachev in the UFC Lightweight Championship.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the Iranian-American athlete opened up on various subjects including his toughest fight so far and if he would be open to fighting Conor McGregor.
Listen in to the full interview in the video embedded in the story.
