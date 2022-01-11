Belgrade: Hours after he won a court battle to stay in Australia to contest the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic hit the court and was training, his brother told reporters.

"Novak is free. He was at the tennis court moments ago. He is training," Djordje Djokovic said on Monday.

Novak Djokovic, who had his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccination rules questioned upon his arrival in Melbourne, tweeted that he was still planning to compete.

In a news briefing organised by the tennis star's family, his brother also thanked Judge Anthony Kelly who ruled the No. 1 player had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before that decision was made and ordered the government to release him within 30 minutes from a Melbourne quarantine hotel where he has spent the last four nights.

Read: Novak Djokovic's path to legal vindication was long and convoluted. It may also be fleeting

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly reinstated the Djokovic's visa, which was revoked after his arrival last week because officials said he didn't meet the criteria for an exemption to a rule that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.

Djokovic's lawyers say that since he recently recovered from COVID-19, he didn't need to be inoculated under Australia's rules.

But the drama might not be finished, with the government threatening to cancel his visa a second time and deport him.

Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister "will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation."

That would mean that the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could again face deportation and could miss the tournament, which starts on January 17. It could also bar him from the country for three years.

Read: Ashwin can continue to play spin all-rounder's role in any conditions: Kohli

The back and forth has gripped the world and caused a furore in Australia, where many initially decried the news that Djokovic, who has been a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had received an exemption to strict rules to compete in Melbourne.

Many felt the star, who court documents say is not innoculated against COVID-19, was being given special treatment since Australians who aren't vaccinated face tough travel and quarantine restrictions.

The 34-year-old Djokovic boarded a plane for Australia last week, after receiving an exemption from vaccination rules from Victoria state authorities and Australian Open organisers. But upon arrival, federal border officials refused to let him in, saying the exemption was not valid.

AP