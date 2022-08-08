India finish 4th on the medal table at the CWG with 22 gold 17 silver and 23 bronze at Birmingham.

HOCKEY

India settle for silver in men's hockey, lose 0-7 to Australia in final

In the medal's points table, India now stands fourth.

Gold: 22, Silver: 15, Bronze: 23

Meanwhile in HOCKEY

India is trailing 0-7 in Men's Hockey Final.

TABLE TENNIS

MEDAL ALERT!

Achanta Sharath Kamal beats Pitchford of England to win GOLD in the men's singles finals. This is his third yellow metal at the Birmingham Games 2022, and India's 22nd.

BADMINTON

MEDAL ALERT!

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat Ben Lane/Sean Vendy of England 21-15, 21-13 in Men's Doubles Gold medal match. They clinch Gold for India.

TABLE TENNIS

MEDAL ALERT!

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran held his own against England's Paul Drinkhall in a nerve-wracking contest, claims bronze in men's singles match.

England's Paul Drinkhall had made a roaring comeback. Match is equalised at 3-3 now as we head into the decider.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is still leading the bronze medal match but England's Paul Drinkhall has made an astonishing comeback. Still trails the match 2-3 though. It all about the nerves now!

BADMINTON

MEDAL ALERT!

Lakshya Sen beats Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng in men's singles final match. Claims GOLD! He wins the third game 21-16. Brilliance after the downfall in the first game as Sen manouvered the shuttle smartly to overcome his opponent.

TABLE TENNIS

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs England's Paul Drinkhall Bronze medal match is underway.

BADMINTON

Sen beats his Malaysian opponent in a lopsided contest. Wins his second game. The third game is on.

Lakshya Sen loses his first game 19-21 to Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng in the gold medal match.

Shuttler PV Sindhu clinches gold, beats Canada’s Michelle Li in women’s singles final