Birmingham: Wrestler Bajrang Punia, with a lopsided 10-0 win over England's George Ramm has reached the freestyle 65kg final. Sakshi Malik and Anshu Malik too have reached 62kg final and 57kg final respectively with 10-0 wins each over their rivals.

Deepak Punia too has made it to the finals of 86kg freestyle category. They have ensure medal for India. We will wait to know the colour of it.

In repechage round, Divya Kakran will be eyeing bronze medal in 68kg category. He has defeated Cameroon's Ngiri.

More to follow...