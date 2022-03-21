Bhopal: The prestigious Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament 2022 is all set to begin on Monday after a gap of six years. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia will inaugurate the tournament at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium at 11:30 am.

The tournament was first launched as Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup in 1931 and was last played in 2016. The department of sports and youth welfare decided to bring the esteemed trophy back into the state after the historic bronze finish by the Indian team at the Olympics in Tokyo last year.

Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, "it is a pleasant experience for her to restart the country’s most prestigious heritage hockey tournament and through this players will get a chance to make a comeback in it. Sports activities were badly affected due to Covid-19. The tournament has been most popular in the state over the years. With limited resources and strong willpower, we are able to start it again. The country is sure to get future champions from this tournament," she said.

12 Teams of Obaidullah Khan Heritage Cup Hockey Tournament 2022

The following teams will be taking part in the tournament from March 21-27.