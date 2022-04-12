Reykjavik (Iceland): India's two-time women's champion and Women's Grandmaster Tania Sachdev defeated Iceland's grandmaster Hedinn Steingrimsson in Round 7 of the Reykjavik Open here.

Sachdev, a well-known commentator and author, was struggling initially as Steingrimsson had the upper hand in the game but Tania came out on top with 95 moves after a topsy-turvy ride during the contest.

She is currently in the joint second position.