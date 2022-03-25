Chennai: The 44th Chess Olympiad will kick start at Mahabalipuram near here on July 28 while the first round will be played on July 29, said secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Olympiad tournament director Bharat Singh Chauhan.

"The opening ceremony and technical meeting will be held on July 28, 2022. The first round will be played on July 29, 2022," Chauhan said.

The venue will be the convention centre at the Four Points by Sheraton, located in the Mahabalipuram area, one of the main tourist destinations in southern India. According to Chauhan, the tournament will have a total of 11 rounds. The last round will be played on August 9, 2022 after which the closing ceremony would be held, he said.

The players will their free day on August 4, 2022, as per schedule. The departures will be on August 10, 2022.