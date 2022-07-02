Budgam: The nation erupted with joy when Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the women's 49 kg category. Hailing from Nongpok Kakching village of Imphal East district in Manipur, Chanu just like Mary Kom lifted the entire state with increased participation of women in the field of sports in the Northeastern state.

The aphorism that sports can bring in waves of change in a society holds true even as more and more women are gearing up to represent India at the highest level an athlete can compete - the Olympics. A 19-year-old Kashmiri woman, Salbeena Shalla, is following a similar trail and dreams of representing India at the Olympics in Weightlifting. Inspired by Chanu, she is currently training with her coach Shaukat Majid.

She speaks with ETV Bharat.

