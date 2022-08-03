Birmingham: Indian pugilist Nitu Ganghas progressed to the semifinals of women's 48kg boxing category to assure herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared winner by ABD when her Northern Ireland's opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarterfinal match.

Read: Exclusive from Birmingham: "Huge moment", says G Sathiyan after clinching Gold at Commonwealth Games

Four Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin will compete in their quarterfinal bouts later in the day.