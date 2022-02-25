New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India has selected a strong 50-member contingent for the prestigious 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Men’s and Women Boxing Championships, scheduled in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 16.

The continental showpiece event will see both youth and junior categories being played together for the second time as the Indian boxers, including some of the medallists from the 2021 edition, will be vying for the titles. Matches of the upcoming edition will begin on March 2 while the finals will be played on March 13 and 14. Both the youth and junior squads consist of 25 boxers each.

Team for 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The last edition’s silver medallists Vishwanath Suresh, Vanshaj, Nivedita Karki and Tamanna will spearhead the youth squad which consists of 13 men and 12 women. While the defending champion Nikita Chand will lead the junior team which also has 13 boys and 12 girls.

The boxers will also be accompanied by coaches and the support staff as per the approved norms by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Prior to the upcoming championships, Indian youth and junior boxers took part at the 21-day national camps which were conducted at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak and in Bhopal as part of their preparations for the mega tournament.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including 14 gold.