LONDON: The BBC has apologized after pornographic noises were played on air during the broadcaster's live coverage of an FA Cup match, apparently via a mobile phone that a prankster had hidden in the studio. The noises interrupted the coverage presented by former England striker Gary Lineker before the match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday.

A self-ascribed YouTube prankster, who calls himself "Jarvo," tweeted that he was behind the stunt, and posted a video showing him calling the phone to activate the sounds. "Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!!(sic)," he wrote.

Jarvo, whose real name is Daniel Jarvis, was banned in October from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after running onto the pitch during a cricket test match between England and India in September 2021 and barging into England batter Jonny Bairstow. Even though funny, you'd think this could also count as trespass which, if I'm not mistaken, you're serving a suspended sentence for? Bit daft to claim credit really, wrote a twitter user Chris in respond to the Jarvo's post.

India vs England pitch invasion by Jarvis. He was found guilty of aggravated trespass after invading The Oval and colliding with England's Jonny Bairstow during a Test against India, in September 2021. Jarvis crashed into an unsuspecting Bairstow at the non-striker's end on day two of the fourth Test.

Lineker later posted on Twitter a picture of a cell phone that he said was "taped to the back of the set" inside the stadium. "Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," Lineker said.

The BBC appeared to be less amused, and issued a statement saying: "We apologize to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening." (with AP inputs)