London: The BBC has issued an apology for a message that read: 'Manchester United are rubbish'. The sentence popped up at the bottom of the screen on its ticker during tennis update. A BBC presenter has apologised following the incident to the Man Utd fans and issued a statement in this regard.

Read: Chessable Masters: Indian GM Praggnanandhaa shocks Anish Giri, meets Ding Liren in final

The BBC has apologised for the whole matter saying that it was mistakenly put by someone who was learning to operate ticker. They further added that the concerned person was "writing random things not in earnest".

The presenter added, "A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news making a comment about Manchester United, and I hope that Manchester United fans weren't offended by it.

"Let me just explain what was happening -- behind the scenes someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things not in earnest and that comment appeared. So apologies if you saw that and you were offended and you're a fan of Manchester United."

Read: I have started to balance things in my life: Hardik Pandya

PA agency quoted BBC's statment. "There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologised for any offence caused on air."

Man Utd are going through torrid times having scored 58 points and ending up sixth in the table.