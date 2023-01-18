New Delhi: Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Wednesday protesting at Jantar Mantar against the Wrestling Federation of India alleging harassment of wrestlers by WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations.

Punia said that the job of the federation is to support the players and take care of their sporting needs. He alleges that the federation itself is creating trouble and harassing the athletes and that Punia along with other athletes is going to fight back.

Punia said, "If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what to do if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down." He tweeted about boycotting WFI President and boycotting Wrestling President.

He further said that "Sportspersons work hard to win medals for the country, but the Federation has done nothing but let us down. Players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws. "