Lausanne (Switzerland): An urgent court ruling Wednesday has stopped a UEFA punishment against Atletico Madrid for Nazi salutes by a fan at a Champions League game against Manchester City. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's interim ruling came hours before Atletico hosts the second-leg game in the quarterfinals.

Atletico appealed to CAS to challenge a UEFA decision Monday ordering the club to close a 5,000-seat section of its stadium as punishment for "discriminatory behaviour" at the first leg in Manchester last week. The Atltico fan was filmed making a Nazi-style gesture during the team's 1-0 loss.

CAS cited "serious repercussions to local security if the partial stadium closure had to be enforced at this late stage." The court granted Atltico's request for an interim ruling freezing the UEFA sanction pending a full hearing in the case.

AP