Hyderabad: Neeraj Chopra's foray into Javelin throw has earned India a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics but the champion athlete, who won the Diamond League finals, is yet to perfect his English speaking skills. Although he does realises the importance of knowing the language considering the global sports that athletics is today.

Amid the myriad of questions thrown at him post his gold medal finish at the Diamond League finals, a journalist asked about his improved English these days as he has had difficulties in the past. The gold medal winner said, "My English has improved but is not very good yet. However, I have learnt it to a point where I understand what others want to say, make others understand what I want to say. Athletics is a global sport & knowing the basics help."

In Zurich on Thursday, Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.

Asked about the foul throw in first attempt, he said, "It slipped yesterday so committed a foul. I was doing well in warm-up and consistency was good. I was not satisfied with 88.44, but it was the last competition of the season, so I was a bit tired. But I was focussed on doing well."

When asked how he gets into his zone when competing in top tournaments, he said, "When I enter the ground I automatically get into a zone. Years of training help there. It's on auto mode, not manual." Does the International Olympic Committee (IOA) threat of ban on Indian Olympic Association affect the athletes, Chopra said, "It does little bit, but I trust the people at helm to take care of the situation." Chopra also requested the officials to ensure all Indian athletes are sent out for international tournaments and world-class competitions regularly.