Mumbai: Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has got the clearance to participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting on July 28. Tejaswin's name was suggested as a replacement for quarter-miler Arokia Rajiv, who withdrew from the National Inter-State Athletics Championships due to illness and was therefore considered not fit to take part in the Commonwealth Games.

As the name was suggested after the last date, the Organising Committee of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games had rejected the change as it was not a like-for-like replacement. However, on Friday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reportedly informed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has cleared Tejaswin Shankar'-s entry and he will be included in the Indian Contingent.

After the CGF gave its go-ahead, the sports department of the Commonwealth Games too approved the change. Quarter-miler M.Y Jilna, who was named in the initial list as part of the women's 4x100m relay squad but later dropped to stick to the number of berths approved by the IOA, has also been included in the squad, reports said.