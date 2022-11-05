Amman (Jordan): Indian boxers Minakshi and Preeti assured the country two medals and advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan on Saturday while Sakshi lost her quarterfinal bout. Minakshi, boxing in the 52 kg (flyweight) category defeated Philippines' Irish Magno by 4-1 in her quarterfinal match. She has assured her country a medal in the tournament.

"MEDAL ASSURED Go for gold #Minakshi #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). Preeti, boxing in the 57 kg (featherweight category), defeated Uzbekistan's Turdibekova Sitora in a dominant fashion by 5-0 in her quarterfinal match. She assured India of the second medal in the tournament.

"That was PREETI amazing nd medal confirmed #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). On the other hand, Sakshi suffered a 0-5 loss to Chinese Taipei's Hsiao-Wen Huang in the quarterfinal of the 54 kg (bantamweight) category. "Comeback stronger #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted BFI. The event will be held in Jordan from November 1 to November 12.

India squad (as per Olympics.com):

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg). (ANI)