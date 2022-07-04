Bengaluru: India won gold in the men's team and individual categories and the women's team bagged a bronze medal in what was an enthralling display of athleticism here at the Sri Kantheerava Stadium. The two-day contest on Saturday and Sunday, was led by Amar Singh Devanda, who covered a distance of 739.959 km in the stipulated 24 hours and secured first position.

The race started at 8 am on Saturday and ended Sunday morning. Amar Singh ran his personal best covering distance of 254.418 km. He finished first in the individual category. India clean swept in the individual category with Sourav Kumar Ranjan (242.564 km) and Gino Anthony (238.977) securing second and third positions respectively. Together, these three brought gold to India in the team category.

Australia at 2nd place

Australia (628.405) and Chinese Taipei (563.591) finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the team's category. The Indian women's team finished second. The runners ran a total distance of 570.70 km and gave stiff competition to Australia, who secured the first place.

Team Australia finished first with a distance of 607.63 km, while Chinese Taipei finished third with 529.082. Kuan Zhulin of Taipei (216.877 km) took the first place in the individual category, while Casey Cohen (214.990 km) and Alicia Heron (311.442 km) of Australia came 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Results Team Division:

Men: 1. India (739.959 km), 2. Australia (628.405 km), 3. Chinese Taipei (563.591 km)

Women: 1. Australia (607.630 km), 2. India (570.700 km), 3. Chinese Taipei (529.082)

Individual section:

Men: 1. Amar Singh Devanda (258.418 km), 2. Sourav Ranjan (241.564 km), 3. Gino Anthony (238.977 km)

Women: 1. Kuan Ju Lin (216.877 km), 2. Cassie Cohen (214.990 km), 3. Alicia Heron (211.442 km)

Open Section:

Elite woman: Johanna Zakrzewski (Poland 199.20)

Open woman: Tripti Chavan (India 134.90 km)

Elite male: Tomasz Pawlowski (Poland 222.00)

Open male: Sikandar Lamba (India 202.36), 2. Sandel Nipane (190.53)